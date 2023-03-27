Texoma Local
Tractor Bob’s takes over Gainesville outlet mall

By Kayla Holt
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - “We’re excited to be a part of the community. We want to employ lots of people, we want to create lots of entrepreneurs in the Gainesville area,” Tractor Bob’s owner, Neal Snow said.

This is Tractor Bob’s, the company revamping the once empty Gainesville outlet mall.

Gainesville city manager, Barry Sullivan says the venture will create up to 300 jobs by the end of 2030.

“On top of that, the developer will have to increase the value by $17 million for the property to receive the tax abatement. So that hand in hand, we’re going to have higher property value up there, which helps to alleviate some of the tax burden on our other taxpayers,” Sullivan explained.

Snow said the company is meant to be a one stop shop for agricultural needs.

“People can come in and buy trailers, they can buy saddles, they can buy tac, there’ll be a variety of different stores where people will come from multiple states into Gainesville to do business,” Snow added.

Sullivan says, it’s really just a win- win for Gainesville residents.

“So, that’s bringing the outside money in as long with having a regional place for people to come shop and buy this equipment. Here at the city, we just hope we’re here to support him and help his business be a success. His prosperity means our prosperity,” Sullivan concluded.

Bringing an old famliar place to life during changing and growing times.

