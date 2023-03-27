Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Cooke County

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Two people have died after a motorcycle accident in Gainesville.

The accident happened on Farm road 3092.

According to Callisberg Fire Department, the male driver and female driver both passed away at the scene.

Cooke County EMS, Gainesville Fire and Rescue and police departments, and the Texas Department of Public Safety all responded to the accident.

