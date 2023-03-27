Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

WIND CHILLS in the 20s Tuesday Morning!

...and then it’s back to stormy skies by Thursday...
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A dry cold front rambles through Texoma overnight, no rain is expected. Scattered clouds will thin out by morning with the most noticeable change being another round of gusty and chilly northerly winds to greet you on Tuesday morning.

Breakfast-time temperatures will run near 40 degrees but feel more like 25 to 30 degrees thanks to northerly winds up to 25 mph. All in all, rather raw for late March!

Tuesday sunshine will fight the chilly air mass, and we’ll top out around 60 degrees, 10 degrees below the late-March average. Winds will gradually ease during the afternoon, so a bit cool for the season but a rather pleasant sky for sure.

Expect nearly calm and rather cold Wednesday morning followed by stout southerly winds kicking in by Thursday, speeds up to 30 mph are in the cards for Thursday and in the neighborhood of 35 mph for Friday. Daytime highs will surge into the 70s for both Thursday and Friday. There’s going to be potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning as another cold front/dry line interact with a strong low-level jet, moisture, and an unstable atmosphere. A cold front passes Friday, leaving us tranquil for the weekend

Weekend winds will be a bit of a pain with gusts both Saturday and Sunday in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a motorcycle accident in Gainesville.
Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Cooke County
An Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, of Everman, Texas, has been...
Amber Alert for 6-year-old Texas boy discontinued
Sherman hosts sixth annual Celtic Festival and Highlands Games
Sherman Celtic Festival and Highlands Games brings Celtic culture to Texoma
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
All 7 Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion victims found
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 3/27/2023
Full Morning Weather 3/27/2023
Evening Forecast - Sun, Mar 26
Evening Forecast - Sun, Mar 26
Evening Forecast - Fri, Mar 24
Evening Forecast - Fri, Mar 24
Full Morning Weather 3/24/2023
Full Morning Weather 3/24/2023