WIND CHILLS in the 20s Tuesday Morning!

A dry cold front rambles through Texoma overnight, no rain is expected. Scattered clouds will thin out by morning with the most noticeable change being another round of gusty and chilly northerly winds to greet you on Tuesday morning.

Breakfast-time temperatures will run near 40 degrees but feel more like 25 to 30 degrees thanks to northerly winds up to 25 mph. All in all, rather raw for late March!

Tuesday sunshine will fight the chilly air mass, and we’ll top out around 60 degrees, 10 degrees below the late-March average. Winds will gradually ease during the afternoon, so a bit cool for the season but a rather pleasant sky for sure.

Expect nearly calm and rather cold Wednesday morning followed by stout southerly winds kicking in by Thursday, speeds up to 30 mph are in the cards for Thursday and in the neighborhood of 35 mph for Friday. Daytime highs will surge into the 70s for both Thursday and Friday. There’s going to be potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning as another cold front/dry line interact with a strong low-level jet, moisture, and an unstable atmosphere. A cold front passes Friday, leaving us tranquil for the weekend

Weekend winds will be a bit of a pain with gusts both Saturday and Sunday in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

