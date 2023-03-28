Chickasaw National Recreation Area bison herd moving to new pasture

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Chickasaw National Recreation Area bison herd is moving to greener pastures.

According to the National Park Service, the move is tentatively planned for mid-morning on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Fence construction was recently completed on an additional pasture for the bison.

Relocation of the ten-animal herd may be rescheduled if weather conditions are not favorable.

According to a press release, the park bison herd was first established in February 1920, when three bison were brought to the park from Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge. They were originally housed in a small pasture near Pavilion Springs. In 1933, the Civilian Conservation Corps began work on an 84-acre bison pasture, which was completed in 1934. The herd has been on exhibit in that location ever since.

The new bison pasture is 42 acres, and although smaller in size than the older pasture, has more grazeland available, the press release adds. Once the bison are relocated to the new pasture, park staff will be able to perform much needed prairie restoration work in the current enclosure.

“Having a second pasture will allow us to rotate the bison back and forth,” said Resource Management Specialist Steve Burrough. “This will benefit both the land and the bison.”

To confirm the relocation schedule, contact the Travertine Nature Center at 580-622-7234.

To learn more about how the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior manage 19 bison herds in 12 states, including the herd at Chickasaw National Recreation Area, click here.

For more information about Chickasaw National Recreation Area, visit www.nps.gov/chic.

