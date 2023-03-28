Easter events happening around Texoma
(KXII) - Easter is quickly approaching and there are several events happening around Texoma.
On Saturday April 1:
- Grayson County:
- Grace United Methodist Church is offering pictures with the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and an egg hunt for the kids at 11 a.m.
- Crutchfield Heights Baptist Church is hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt, beginning at 12 p.m.
- Small Town Home & Decor in Whitewright is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt, beginning at 10 a.m. Multiple vendors and food trucks will be set up, as well.
- Howe Church of Christ’s Easter Egg Hunt is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for kids age 0-12.
- Lamar County:
- Paris Police Community Outreach are hosting an Easter Egg Hunt and cookout at Leon Williams Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event includes pictures with the Easter Bunny, snow cones, kids games, food and drinks.
- Fannin County:
- The city of Savoy is hosting their Easter in the Park event at 10 a.m. at Savoy City Park. Kids will be separated into age groups for egg hunting.
- Bryan County:
- Join the Choctaw Cultural Center in Durant for their 2023 Easter Eggstravaganza. The event includes an egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, story-telling, Easter ornament making and more! The egg hunt begins at 11 a.m. Be sure to bring your own basket! Admission is complimentary for Choctaw tribal members and Cultural Center members.
