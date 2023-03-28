Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Easter events happening around Texoma

Easter is quickly approaching and there are several events happening around Texoma.
Easter is quickly approaching and there are several events happening around Texoma.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - Easter is quickly approaching and there are several events happening around Texoma.

On Saturday April 1:

  • Grayson County:
  • Lamar County:
    • Paris Police Community Outreach are hosting an Easter Egg Hunt and cookout at Leon Williams Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event includes pictures with the Easter Bunny, snow cones, kids games, food and drinks.
  • Fannin County:
    • The city of Savoy is hosting their Easter in the Park event at 10 a.m. at Savoy City Park. Kids will be separated into age groups for egg hunting.
  • Bryan County:
    • Join the Choctaw Cultural Center in Durant for their 2023 Easter Eggstravaganza. The event includes an egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, story-telling, Easter ornament making and more! The egg hunt begins at 11 a.m. Be sure to bring your own basket! Admission is complimentary for Choctaw tribal members and Cultural Center members.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released the names of the two people who died after a motorcycle crash Friday.
Authorities identify 2 killed in Cooke County crash
Two people have died after a motorcycle accident in Gainesville.
Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Cooke County
Leighland Padilla was arrested on Sunday after allegedly leading officers on a chase.
Police: burglary suspect leads officers on chase
One person is dead after a head-on crash Monday afternoon.
One dead after head-on crash in Murray Co.
Tractor Bob's
Tractor Bob’s takes over Gainesville outlet mall

Latest News

The Chickasaw National Recreation Area bison herd is moving to greener pastures.
Chickasaw National Recreation Area bison herd moving to new pasture
Joseph Vespremi, 48, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for failing to register as a sex...
Sherman man sentenced for failing for register as sex offender
The annual Fur Trade Era Rendezvous at Fort Washita will take place March 29 through April 2.
Annual Fort Washita Rendezvous returns
A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022,...
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire April 20