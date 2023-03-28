Grayson County & Sherman ISD partnering to bring new alternative education program

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County’s population is growing so much that it’s now required to have a countywide alternative education program for students facing mandatory expulsion.

At Monday night’s Sherman ISD school board meeting, officials took the first steps to make that happen.

“With that mandate comes an opportunity for us,” said Thomas O’Neal, Sherman ISD’s Deputy Superintendent.

State law requires counties with a population of more than 125,000 to offer a countywide alternative education program, such as a Juvenile Justice Education Program or JJAEP.

According to the U.S. Census, Grayson County surpassed 135,000 people in 2020.

“That just speaks to the growth in North Texas and in the county, so we have the opportunity for this program,” said O’Neal.

Students from any district in the county facing mandatory expulsion could attend.

Grayson County Juvenile Services would run the daily administrative tasks, and Sherman ISD would teach.

“This will be an annual process,” said O’Neal. “We’ll annually review just kind of the need and the staffing and where that goes.”

O’Neal said the school would start with room for 36 students.

Sherman ISD added the district sending the student would be in charge of services like bilingual classes or special education, and transportation is the responsibility of the parents.

As more growth comes up Highway 75, the district is leaving room for the JJAEP to expand too.

“It may take a little more paint and renovations, but yes, it does have the ability to grow,” said O’Neal.

Organizers are looking at building near the North Texas Regional Airport with plans to open in the fall.

The Texas Education Agency would pay $86 per student admitted for a mandatory expulsion.

If a student is sent there based on a discretionary expulsion, the rate changes to $120.

The Grayson County Juvenile Department and Sherman ISD would split the total revenue equally.

