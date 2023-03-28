For the Love of Bikes, Bikers, & Brotherhood donates Easter baskets to local non-profit organizations

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “Well, we like to help our community. That’s what the organization is all about,” For the Love of Bikes, Bikers, and Brotherhood President, Elizabeth Lilly said.

For The Love of Bikes, Bikers, and Brotherhood is an organization which helps those in crisis situations around Texoma.

Its president, Elizabeth Lilly, A.K.A, Mama Liz says their main goal is to provide support in any way possible.

“Whether they’re temporarily out of work due to serious injury or illness. We’ve helped with several funeral expenses and things like that, and it’s just like a stop gap until they can get on further assistance, if they even need further assistance,” Lilly said.

Tuesday morning, members of the organization dropped off 72 easter baskets to the Child & Family Guidance Center of Texoma.

case manager for the center, Rebekah Irick says she’s confident the kids will enjoy the surprise.

“They’re going to be so excited. I know that for sure. It’s definitely going to make a lot of kids’ Easter, and it’s a relief for a lot of the parents as well,” Irick said.

Mama Liz says making and filling the easter baskets was a group effort.

She’s especially grateful for the Family Dollar in Bonham.

“They took it, and they ran with it, and they have been our biggest contributors, and we cannot thank them enough,” Lilly concluded.

Saturday, April 1st, from 9am- 10am, For the Love of Bikes, Bikers, and Brotherhood will be at Grand Central Station in Sherman to hand out 40 Easter baskets.

All are welcome.

