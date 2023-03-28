Newborn tests positive for amphetamines and cocaine, mother arrested

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris woman was arrested for alleged child endangerment Monday.

Paris Police said 33-year-old Old Deanna Damita Bernard was arrested during a traffic stop for an obscured license plate.

According to law enforcement, Bernard had a warrant for three counts of abandon or endanger a child.

Police said Bernard’s new born child was experiencing signs of withdrawal after she gave birth back in September of 2022. The newborn was tested and the results came back positive for amphetamines and cocaine.

Police said Bernard also tested positive for amphetamines and cocaine and admitted to snorting cocaine, smoking meth, and eating edibles a month prior to giving birth.

A two-year-old and a three year old were also considered Endangered and removed from the home, according to law enforcement.

