Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Newborn tests positive for amphetamines and cocaine, mother arrested

A Paris woman was arrested for alleged child endangerment Monday.
A Paris woman was arrested for alleged child endangerment Monday.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris woman was arrested for alleged child endangerment Monday.

Paris Police said 33-year-old Old Deanna Damita Bernard was arrested during a traffic stop for an obscured license plate.

According to law enforcement, Bernard had a warrant for three counts of abandon or endanger a child.

Police said Bernard’s new born child was experiencing signs of withdrawal after she gave birth back in September of 2022. The newborn was tested and the results came back positive for amphetamines and cocaine.

Police said Bernard also tested positive for amphetamines and cocaine and admitted to snorting cocaine, smoking meth, and eating edibles a month prior to giving birth.

A two-year-old and a three year old were also considered Endangered and removed from the home, according to law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released the names of the two people who died after a motorcycle crash Friday.
Authorities identify 2 killed in Cooke County crash
Two people have died after a motorcycle accident in Gainesville.
Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Cooke County
Leighland Padilla was arrested on Sunday after allegedly leading officers on a chase.
Police: burglary suspect leads officers on chase
One person is dead after a head-on crash Monday afternoon.
One dead after head-on crash in Murray Co.
Tractor Bob's
Tractor Bob’s takes over Gainesville outlet mall

Latest News

Early voting in Oklahoma begins Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with election day...
“Vote Yes,” says Achille Public Schools as they propose a $6.7 million bond
A man wanted for shooting at a Hugo police officer last month was arrested in Choctaw County on...
Man arrested in connection with February shooting in Hugo
Whitewright approves two EMS coverage contracts in a called City Council Meeting.
Whitewright providing EMS coverage to parts of Grayson County following Texas Vital Care departure
One person is dead after a head-on crash Monday afternoon.
One dead after head-on crash in Murray Co.