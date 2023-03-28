Texoma Local
One dead after head-on crash in Murray Co.

One person is dead after a head-on crash Monday afternoon.
One person is dead after a head-on crash Monday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead after a head-on crash Monday afternoon.

According to OHP Troopers, Joshua Richardson, 33, was southbound on US 177 when he crossed the center line and hit a semi truck head-on.

After impact, the semi truck caught fire, according to OHP. The driver, Marion Hopkins, 44, was flown to OU Medical Center with trunk and leg injuries.

Troopers said Richardson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The condition of the drivers and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

