Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Patchy Frost Tonight, Storms, Wind, and DUST for Friday

You might want to hold off on that car wash!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday sunshine struggled against stout northerly winds and a chilly air mass and many spots barely made it to 60 degrees. Winds will become nearly calm overnight and some patchy frost is possible on Wednesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s, although a general freeze is not expected.

After a rather cold Wednesday morning, moderate southerly winds return during the afternoon, high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s. A deep return flow of Gulf moisture arrives Thursday; expect a lot of cloud cover, gusty winds, and temperatures into the 70s. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Thursday night, but the “main event” as to stronger storms appears to be unfolding for Friday.

There’s going to be slight potential for strong to severe thunderstorms primarily Friday morning as another cold front/dry line interact with a strong low-level jet, moisture, and an unstable atmosphere. Unfortunately, there’s also a significant chance that we’ll have dust blowing in by afternoon as westerly winds of over 50mph across western Texas and Oklahoma create a plume of dust and transport it towards Texoma. Winds in Texoma are expected to gust as high as 45 mph Friday afternoon.

The dust settles out and we’re left with a fairly nice weekend; seasonably cool mornings and mild afternoons. Gusty winds return by Sunday and next week looks warm and windy with at least two shots of rain.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released the names of the two people who died after a motorcycle crash Friday.
Authorities identify 2 killed in Cooke County crash
Two people have died after a motorcycle accident in Gainesville.
Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Cooke County
Leighland Padilla was arrested on Sunday after allegedly leading officers on a chase.
Police: burglary suspect leads officers on chase
One person is dead after a head-on crash Monday afternoon.
One dead after head-on crash in Murray Co.
Tractor Bob's
Tractor Bob’s takes over Gainesville outlet mall

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 3/28/2023
Full Morning Weather 3/28/2023
Full Morning Weather 3/27/2023
Full Morning Weather 3/27/2023
Evening Forecast - Sun, Mar 26
Evening Forecast - Sun, Mar 26
Evening Forecast - Fri, Mar 24
Evening Forecast - Fri, Mar 24