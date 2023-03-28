Patchy Frost Tonight, Storms, Wind, and DUST for Friday

Tuesday sunshine struggled against stout northerly winds and a chilly air mass and many spots barely made it to 60 degrees. Winds will become nearly calm overnight and some patchy frost is possible on Wednesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s, although a general freeze is not expected.

After a rather cold Wednesday morning, moderate southerly winds return during the afternoon, high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s. A deep return flow of Gulf moisture arrives Thursday; expect a lot of cloud cover, gusty winds, and temperatures into the 70s. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Thursday night, but the “main event” as to stronger storms appears to be unfolding for Friday.

There’s going to be slight potential for strong to severe thunderstorms primarily Friday morning as another cold front/dry line interact with a strong low-level jet, moisture, and an unstable atmosphere. Unfortunately, there’s also a significant chance that we’ll have dust blowing in by afternoon as westerly winds of over 50mph across western Texas and Oklahoma create a plume of dust and transport it towards Texoma. Winds in Texoma are expected to gust as high as 45 mph Friday afternoon.

The dust settles out and we’re left with a fairly nice weekend; seasonably cool mornings and mild afternoons. Gusty winds return by Sunday and next week looks warm and windy with at least two shots of rain.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

