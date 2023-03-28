Pottsboro Library named finalist for highest national honor in libraries

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Library is among the finalists for the highest honor a library can receive.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services named 30 finalists, including the Pottsboro Library, for its national medal.

The award recognizes the institutions that excel in serving and making a meaningful impact in their community.

Most recently, the Pottsboro Library has helped formed a coalition to expand internet access and hired a digital expert to help people learn how to use modern-day technology.

The winners will be announced in May.

