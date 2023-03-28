Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pottsboro Library named finalist for highest national honor in libraries

The Institute of Museum and Library Services named 30 finalists, including the Pottsboro...
The Institute of Museum and Library Services named 30 finalists, including the Pottsboro Library, for its national medal.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Library is among the finalists for the highest honor a library can receive.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services named 30 finalists, including the Pottsboro Library, for its national medal.

The award recognizes the institutions that excel in serving and making a meaningful impact in their community.

Most recently, the Pottsboro Library has helped formed a coalition to expand internet access and hired a digital expert to help people learn how to use modern-day technology.

The winners will be announced in May.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released the names of the two people who died after a motorcycle crash Friday.
Authorities identify 2 killed in Cooke County crash
Two people have died after a motorcycle accident in Gainesville.
Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Cooke County
Tractor Bob's
Tractor Bob’s takes over Gainesville outlet mall
One person is dead after a head-on crash Monday afternoon.
One dead after head-on crash in Murray Co.
Leighland Padilla was arrested on Sunday after allegedly leading officers on a chase.
Police: burglary suspect leads officers on chase

Latest News

Bikers and baskets
For the Love of Bikes, Bikers, & Brotherhood donates Easter baskets to local non-profit organizations
Bikers and baskets
Bikers and baskets
The Denison public library is showing off a creative group of young students with a competition...
“Young at Art” competition features local Denison students’ work
Grayson County’s population is growing so much that it’s now required to have a countywide...
Grayson County & Sherman ISD partnering to bring new alternative education program