Sherman man sentenced for failing for register as sex offender

Joseph Vespremi, 48, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for failing to register as a sex...
Joseph Vespremi, 48, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender in Sherman.(Grayson County District Attorney's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to a press release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Joseph Vespremi, 48, plead guilty after reportedly living in Sherman for more than two years without registering with Sherman Police.

“This defendant has at least four prior convictions for failing to register as a sex offender,” Assistant District Attorney Eli Brown said. “He knows what is expected of him and still refuses to follow the law. That is not acceptable.”

Vespremi was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

