“Vote Yes,” says Achille Public Schools as they propose a $6.7 million bond

Early voting in Oklahoma begins Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with election day April 4.
Early voting in Oklahoma begins Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with election day April 4.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Achille Public Schools are asking voters to say yes to a $6.7 million bond issue.

“We are growing at the lower levels,” said Rick Beene, Achille Superintendent.

Beene added that about half that money would be spent on a new Early Childhood Center for three year olds, four year olds and kindergartners.

“We currently have our kids in an old middle school,” Beene said.

If passed, the bond money would fund demolition of the old elementary  to make way for the new Early Childhood Center.

“That would include six classrooms, new restrooms of course, safety features that older buildings don’t have, extra space for continued future growth.”

Leaving the old middle school for storage and about a million dollars to improve outdoor athletic facilities.

“Baseball and softball, new public bathrooms, new dressing rooms, new offices, new bleachers, softball field lights so the girls will have lights, also a new throwing pavilion.”

Beene said all of Achille uses the athletic fields and restrooms for events like the 4th of July so improvements are sorely needed.

After taxes the bond will yield about $4.5 million for the district.

And for every $100 in annual property taxes, “that will cost you an increase by $10.76 per year of $0.90 cents per month/”

Beene stressed the importance of this bond, “we can complete our facilities and we can be really really proud of what we have here in Achille.”

Early voting in Oklahoma begins Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with election day April 4.

