Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Whitewright providing EMS coverage to parts of Grayson County following Texas Vital Care departure

Whitewright approves two EMS coverage contracts in a called City Council Meeting.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - News 12 has been following the changing landscape of EMS services across Grayson County since the announcement that Texas Vital Care would be leaving. Last Thursday, TVC officially left the area, this was two weeks earlier than anticipated.

Whitewright has expedited plans to provide EMS coverage to impacted cities. Mayor Tona Shiplet said by 1 p.m. on Friday, these areas already had coverage. Additionally, two contracts were drafted, one for the City of Bells.

“For 17 months, we’re going to be providing an ALS ambulance there with a paramedic and an EMT, it will be 24/7,” said Whitewright Fire Chief and EMS Director, John Sinor.

Sinot said the total cost of the service for the City of Bells is $100,000. Because of the abrupt exit of TVC, this contract is a temporary fix. The city’s attorney will be making adjustments.

“She’s going to clean that up and we’ll go back to it on April 1st so that’ll be official,” Shiplet said.

The second agreement is with Grayson County to fill gaps in EMS coverage left by TVC.

“Whitewright has agreed with the county to provide an ALS ambulance for the northeastern side of the county,” Sinor said.

He adds that the agreement will cost the county a total of $184,000 dollars. This agreement will be in effect from April 1st to September 30th.

“We are here to help our neighbors when we’re needed,” Shiplet said.

The help will not come at the cost of Whitewright residents. Shiplet said two ambulances will remain in the city and there will not be a financial burden for taxpayers.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a motorcycle accident in Gainesville.
Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Cooke County
Authorities have released the names of the two people who died after a motorcycle crash Friday.
Authorities identify 2 killed in Cooke County crash
Leighland Padilla was arrested on Sunday after allegedly leading officers on a chase.
Police: burglary suspect leads officers on chase
Tractor Bob's
Tractor Bob’s takes over Gainesville outlet mall
An Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, of Everman, Texas, has been...
Amber Alert for 6-year-old Texas boy discontinued

Latest News

One person is dead after a head-on crash Monday afternoon.
One dead after head-on crash in Murray Co.
Whitewright approves two EMS coverage contracts in a called City Council Meeting.
Whitewright providing EMS coverage to parts of Grayson County following Texas Vital Care departure
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced big changes for women’s healthcare Monday morning.
Expanded coverage lets OK moms get healthcare for a year after birth
Tractor Bob's
Tractor Bob’s takes over Gainesville outlet mall