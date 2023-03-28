Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

“Young at Art” competition features local Denison students’ work

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Some people are young at heart, and others are “Young at Art.”

The Denison public library is showing off a creative group of young students with a competition called “Young at Art.”

It’s set up Tuesday through the rest of the week at the Denison Library, featuring work from B. McDaniel Intermediate, Scott Middle School, and Denison High students.

A group of judges will announce the winner on Thursday.

“The arts are important,” said Rina Hamilton, the president of the Denison Performing Arts Council. “Exposing kids and giving them the opportunity to share their view of the world is important. We just really want to make sure that they know what the world is out there, and you experience that through the arts.”

Once organizers take the work down early next week, some pieces will be displayed at the North Texas Arts Festival in May and Denison’s Doc Holliday Festival.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released the names of the two people who died after a motorcycle crash Friday.
Authorities identify 2 killed in Cooke County crash
Two people have died after a motorcycle accident in Gainesville.
Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Cooke County
Tractor Bob's
Tractor Bob’s takes over Gainesville outlet mall
One person is dead after a head-on crash Monday afternoon.
One dead after head-on crash in Murray Co.
Leighland Padilla was arrested on Sunday after allegedly leading officers on a chase.
Police: burglary suspect leads officers on chase

Latest News

Bikers and baskets
For the Love of Bikes, Bikers, & Brotherhood donates Easter baskets to local non-profit organizations
The Institute of Museum and Library Services named 30 finalists, including the Pottsboro...
Pottsboro Library named finalist for highest national honor in libraries
Bikers and baskets
Bikers and baskets
Grayson County’s population is growing so much that it’s now required to have a countywide...
Grayson County & Sherman ISD partnering to bring new alternative education program