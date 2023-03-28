“Young at Art” competition features local Denison students’ work

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Some people are young at heart, and others are “Young at Art.”

The Denison public library is showing off a creative group of young students with a competition called “Young at Art.”

It’s set up Tuesday through the rest of the week at the Denison Library, featuring work from B. McDaniel Intermediate, Scott Middle School, and Denison High students.

A group of judges will announce the winner on Thursday.

“The arts are important,” said Rina Hamilton, the president of the Denison Performing Arts Council. “Exposing kids and giving them the opportunity to share their view of the world is important. We just really want to make sure that they know what the world is out there, and you experience that through the arts.”

Once organizers take the work down early next week, some pieces will be displayed at the North Texas Arts Festival in May and Denison’s Doc Holliday Festival.

