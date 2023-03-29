Crews responding to helicopter crash in Bryan Co.
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WADE, Okla. (KXII) - Fire departments and EMS services in Bryan County are responding to a helicopter crash near the Red River Wednesday morning.
The chopper went down just before 9:30 a.m. south of Wade.
It’s unclear right now how many people were in the helicopter or if there are any injuries.
News 12 has a crew headed to the scene and will have the latest as we get it.
