Davis Police investigate car burglaries

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - Davis Police are investigating after a string of car burglaries.

Detective Seth Kemper said suspect information is not being released at this time. Police are asking residents to make sure their cars are locked and not to store valuables in the car.

Kemper said the city saw a rash of car burglaries a few months ago, but that cooled down until Monday.

“We had quite a few burglaries reported yesterday,” Kemper said. “So far we’ve taken four reports about different vehicles being broken into. We’re investigating into those, but there may be more that we don’t know about yet.”

If you’ve had a car break-in, call the Davis Police.

