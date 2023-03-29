Durant holds City Council Candidate Forum before election day

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - With Election Day less than a week away, the city of Durant held a City Council Candidate Forum to allow residents to gain insight into the people who may lead the growing city.

Community members were able to write down questions for the candidates to answer. Residents Don Krumme and Gayla Guillory said the forum was informative.

“The questions were good, but they had one the other night. And it was all right. But this one, they asked better questions,” Krumme said.

“I really enjoyed it. I thought the candidates were knowledgeable. I think we have a good selection of candidates,” Guillory said.

Allowing citizens to voice their goals for the city and hear the potential member’s ideas. With a nearly brand-new board, there was a lot to learn. Durant Chamber of Commerce President Scott DeWald says the Ward 2, Ward 3, Ward 4 and At Large positions are open.

“We have four seats that are open about five members of the council,” DeWard said, “So they’re fresh. That doesn’t mean they don’t know what they’re doing.”

In addition to the community questions, the Chamber also prepared three questions for candidates to answer. First, they asked what inspired them to run for the city council. Then they asked about their experience with Municipal Governments. Finally, they asked about their budget priorities and their understanding of local tax collection and usage. They received these questions ahead of time.

“We all must understand where their positions are on taxes, on roads, on bridges, infrastructure, community development,” DeWald said.

Early voting starts this Thursday and election day is the following Tuesday. Dewald said this vote impacts everyone.

“Get out and vote, this is very important for the future,” DeWald said, “Don’t think about today or what you got to do today, think about where we’re going to be 50 years from now because we’re going to start planting new seeds now.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.