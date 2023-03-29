Texoma Local
Fisherman drowns at Lake Murray

An Ardmore man is dead after drowning at Lake Murray Tuesday evening.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is dead after drowning at Lake Murray Tuesday evening.

According to OHP reports, Tyler Lindsay, 27 and Konnor Keith, 22, were fishing in a cove near the East Anadarche Arm of Lake Murray around 6 p.m., when Lindsay experienced a medical episode and went overboard.

Keith jumped in the water in an attempt to rescue Lindsay but was unsuccessful, according to reports.

Troopers said Lindsay went under the water and never resurfaced. He was recovered about 30 feet from the shore around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Lindsay was pronounced dead on scene and taken to the medical examiner’s office.

