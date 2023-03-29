A glimpse inside the new Sherman Police Department headquarters

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The new Sherman Police Department headquarters is just 3 miles away from the old location in Downtown.

The 33,000 sq ft. facility comes equipped with conference rooms, a spacious garage, and even a gym.

Sgt. Brett Mullen of Sherman PD says the department’s new home is definitely an upgrade.

" The old building was built in 1966. It actually was legitimately a bomb shelter in the basement. So, working here, you have the wide-open hallways, great lighting and things like that, it just makes for a better just overall work environment,” Mullen said.

The 15-million-dollar space took four years to create, and according to Mullen, the finished product is just what the department needed.

“Each area, patrol, criminal investigations or you know our crime lab, they all have its own separate locations now. Nothing’s really being shared. So, they all have their dedicated spots, which is important, so they have the room to use their equipment and get the work done that they need to get done,” Mullen explained.

He says the new facility will allow the department to grow and better serve the community.

“We don’t say it’s our building, it is the city’s building. It belongs to our public, our taxpayers,” Mullen concluded.

Sherman PD welcomes the public to celebrate the grand opening Thursday at 10 am, at 2600 West Travis Street.

