LOTS of Wind, Some Chance of Severe Storms

Expect mostly cloudy and not nearly as cold tonight with most spots remaining in the lower 50s. Winds will be moderate, south at 10 to 15 mph. A deep return flow of Gulf moisture arrives Thursday; expect a lot of cloud cover, gusty winds, and temperatures into the 60s. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Thursday night, but the “main event” as to stronger storms appears to be unfolding for Friday.

There’s going to be a slight potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Friday as a dry line advances eastward; threat timing is late morning through mid-afternoon, spreading from west to west across the region. The most intense activity looks to be along and east of Highway 75 where moisture will be deepest.

Unfortunately, there’s also a significant chance that we’ll have dust blowing in by afternoon as westerly winds of over 50mph across western Texas and Oklahoma create a plume of dust and transport it towards Texoma. Winds in Texoma are expected to gust as high as 45 mph Friday afternoon.

The dust settles out and we’re left with a fairly nice weekend; seasonably cool mornings and mild afternoons. Gusty winds return by Sunday and next week looks warm and windy with at least two shots of rain.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

