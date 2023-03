WOLFE CITY, Texas (KXII) - A man was rescued after being trapped in a grain silo in Wolfe City Tuesday morning.

According to a social media post, the man was almost completely submerged in corn and it took more than two hours to pull him out of the silo.

The man was flown to the hospital and is expected to recover.

March 28, 2023

Entrapment in a gain silo in Wolfe City. Crews worked tirelessly over 2 hours to rescue person trapped. The person was... Posted by W. Adair - 2nd Alarm Photography on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

