Mobile SNAP truck coming to Lamar County

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Applying for social services in Lamar County just got easier.

According to a press release, The United Way of Lamar County has partnered with the North Texas Food Bank to bring the mobile SNAP truck to Paris on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The truck will be set up in the parking lot at the corner of Collegiate Drive and Lamar Avenue.

People needing assistance applying for social service programs such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP, Medicare Savings Program and the Healthy Texas Women program can come inside the truck for free assistance filling out the applications, the release states.

“Often these social service programs that can help so many families living in poverty have very lengthy and complicated applications,” Executive Director of the United Way of Lamar County Jenny Wilson said. “This free service will help people apply for the programs that can truly help families afford groceries, medical care and other necessities.”

Applications can also be found here.

For more information, call (214) 269-0906.

Posted by United Way of Lamar County on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

