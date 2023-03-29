Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Multiple prescribed burns in Texoma on Wednesday

Two Texoma counties announced large prescribed burns would take place on Wednesday.
Two Texoma counties announced large prescribed burns would take place on Wednesday.(WECT)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - Two Texoma counties announced large prescribed burns would take place on Wednesday.

According to a social media post, Texas Parks and Wildlife is doing a prescribed burn of over 800 acres near Pat Mayse Lake in Lamar County. Officials said the fire will be controlled and monitored by onsite personnel.

TEXAS PARKS AND WILDLIFE WILL BE DOING A LARGE PRESCIBED BURN TODAY MARCH 29TH, 2023 JUST WEST AND NORTH OF PAT MAYSE...

Posted by Lamar County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

North of the Red River, the Love County Fire Department said in a post, a controlled burn is happening off Oswalt Road, east of Marietta. Officials say the smoke will be heavy in the areas, so there’s no need to call it in.

There will be large prescribed burns today, just east of Marietta and northwest of Marietta off Oswalt Road expect to see a lot of smoke in the area.

Posted by Fire Department Love County on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022,...
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire April 20
A helicopter crashed in southern Bryan County Wednesday morning.
Pilot critically injured in Bryan Co. chopper crash
An Ardmore man is dead after drowning at Lake Murray Tuesday evening.
Fisherman drowns at Lake Murray
One person is dead after a head-on crash Monday afternoon.
One dead after head-on crash in Murray Co.
Tractor Bob's
Tractor Bob’s takes over Gainesville outlet mall

Latest News

Officials in Oklahoma need help identifying these rings found with human remains found earlier...
Rings found with human remains, police need help identifying
People needing assistance applying for social service programs such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP,...
Mobile SNAP truck coming to Lamar County
Mercy Ardmore launched TeamBirth on Tuesday, a new standard of care for labor and delivery.
Mercy Ardmore program works to include new moms in delivery decisions
A helicopter crashed in southern Bryan County Wednesday morning.
Pilot critically injured in Bryan Co. chopper crash