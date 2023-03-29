Multiple prescribed burns in Texoma on Wednesday

(KXII) - Two Texoma counties announced large prescribed burns would take place on Wednesday.

According to a social media post, Texas Parks and Wildlife is doing a prescribed burn of over 800 acres near Pat Mayse Lake in Lamar County. Officials said the fire will be controlled and monitored by onsite personnel.

North of the Red River, the Love County Fire Department said in a post, a controlled burn is happening off Oswalt Road, east of Marietta. Officials say the smoke will be heavy in the areas, so there’s no need to call it in.

