Rings found with human remains, police need help identifying

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Officials in Oklahoma need help identifying human remains found earlier this month.

According to a social media post, the remains were found on March 7 on a property on SH 59 between St. Louis Road and Cherry Hill Road.

Officials said rings were found with the remains. They hope someone will recognize the set and the person to whom they belonged.

The three rings found are size 9 and believed to be costume jewelry, according to the post.

If you know who the rings belong to, contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

Posted by Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma on Monday, March 27, 2023

