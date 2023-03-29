Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Scientists find secret ingredient in da Vinci paintings

Footage shows the Leonardo da Vinci paintings Mona Lisa and Salvator Mundi. (CNN, Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Leonardo da Vinci’s paintings may have had a secret ingredient.

According to a new study, “old masters” like da Vinci, Sandro Botticelli and Rembrandt may have used egg yolk in their oil paintings.

Trace quantities of protein have been detected in the classic paintings.

While it was originally believed to have been from contamination, researchers now say it was intentional.

They say adding egg yolk could tune the properties of the oil paint in drastic ways, such as showing age and brush strokes differently.

It would also make the paint more resistant to humidity.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022,...
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire April 20
One person is dead after a head-on crash Monday afternoon.
One dead after head-on crash in Murray Co.
Tractor Bob's
Tractor Bob’s takes over Gainesville outlet mall
Authorities have released the names of the two people who died after a motorcycle crash Friday.
Authorities identify 2 killed in Cooke County crash
Leighland Padilla was arrested on Sunday after allegedly leading officers on a chase.
Police: burglary suspect leads officers on chase

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters be he boards Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham...
LIVE: Biden starts democracy summit with $690M pledge for programs
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Capitol riot: FBI informant testifies for Proud Boys defense
Crews responding to helicopter crash in Bryan Co.
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting