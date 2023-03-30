Ardmore man charged with animal cruelty for “bashing” kittens’ heads

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man convicted last summer of killing kittens has once again been charged with animal cruelty for a similar crime in the same neighborhood.

Ardmore police said they got a call on March 8th from Tiffany Goodrich, who said she found two of her kittens dead on her porch.

“Officers responded to the area, and documented the injuries which were pretty disturbing on the two kittens,” Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said.

Goodrich spoke to News 12 about what happened, saying it was frustrating that the man she believes is responsible, Jaquez Law, kept bonding out of jail.

“He needs help, and they need to do something with him before somebody gets hurt,” Goodrich said.

Last summer Law pled guilty to animal cruelty after police found two kittens, one dead and one injured, in his backpack.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 5 years of probation.

Police said this new case was more difficult because this time they didn’t have proof that Law was the one killing the cats.

“They were able to interview Mr. Law,” Henry said.. “However he denied any wrongdoing.”

But in a stroke of luck, Goodrich filed a protective order against Law.

During the hearing, police said Law admitted to killing the kittens.

“Mr. Law stated that he indeed killed the victim’s kittens and was apologetic about it and stated that he wanted to confess what he had done,” Henry said. “And he did so that day in court. "

Goodrich said it was hard to listen to.

“I broke down crying,” Goodrich said.

Court documents from Law’s previous conviction state he’s been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Law has also been charged with domestic abuse, and court documents for that case state Law told the victim he had committed sexual acts on cats.

“I understand where the judges are coming from and I understand where the police are coming from,” Goodrich said. “Because [they said he is mentally ill,] but why keep letting him out, why to keep letting him do this over and over and over?”

Police said Law’s motive and method for killing the cats are unknown.

Law is charged with animal cruelty for killing the two kittens.

Since he’s done it before, he could face a longer sentence or a higher fine if he’s convicted again.

