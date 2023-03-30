Denison residents celebrate the opening of The Backyard at Waterloo Park

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Backyard at Waterloo Park has two pickle ball courts, a cornhole station, and a jenga set, and according to the parks and recs team, they’re just getting started.

“So, The Backyard is a unique aspect within Waterloo Lake regional pool. we developed it so all people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities can participate in outdoor play,” Denison Parks & Recreation Director, Justin Eastwood said.

As a regular park goer, Denison resident, Judy Black said she’s excited to use the park’s new features.

“We use the park extensively and I’m a tennis player so I’m really looking forward to playing learning to play pickleball,” Black said.

The city will be installing more equipment in a second phase of The Backyard project thanks to a donation of more than $22,000 from Simmons Bank.

“Phase 2 is going to have more of the cornhole chess and checker tables. Foosball tables. You know, the kind of things that you would do with your friends and family in the backyard, that’s what they’ve recreated here at Waterloo,” Community Market President of Simmons Bank, Jared Johnson said.

Phase 2 of the project is expected to be complete in about 3 to 4 months.

