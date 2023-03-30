A Few Storms Tonight, BIG WIND on Friday

Strong southerly winds overnight along with overcast skies will keep temperatures in the 60s, there will be a 40% chance of showers or storms through Friday morning. There’s a small risk for a random pocket of hail, but overall the severe storm threat is very low.

Low pressure rapidly deepens to our northwest on Friday and this will create a band of strong, dry westerly winds across Texoma. Blowing dust is possible by afternoon as westerly winds in Texoma are expected to gust as high as 45 mph under sunny skies Friday afternoon. Secure loose objects like trash cans, trampolines, and patio furniture. Fire danger will be high – avoid outdoor burning!

The dust settles out and we’re left with a nice Saturday, sunny and near 70 degrees with a moderate north breeze of 10 to 15 mph. Sunday could see a few showers or thunderstorms as a another upper wave passes. The longer-range outlook shows an unseasonably cold air mass moving in mid-week, highs may remain in the 50s with a chilly rain by next Thursday/Friday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.