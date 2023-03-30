Texoma Local
Hundreds head out to Fort Washita Rendezvous

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT WASHITA, Okla. (KXII) -Every year the Chickasaw Nation is hosting the Fort Washita Rendezvous.

“It’s very important you know this is where we all came from this is how our ancestors lived,” said Jim Argo, Fort Washita Site Manager.

This five day event is filled with historical demonstrations from life in the 1830′s.

“Showing how to make soap, how to build fires, the list goes down the line,” Argo said.

Texoma school kids come out to the event and it gives the children an opportunity to learn how their ancestors survived.

“I think it’s just really important for us to learn from the past and remember the past and it can form our decisions for the future,” said Rendezvous go-er Chris Sanders.

Calista Stephens from Fort Towson Historic Site demonstrates the stages of wool and how it can be made into a product, “this was a way of life back in the 1800′s, we need to remember the people who came before us and continue the traditions that they taught us.”

But the biggest attraction? The root beer.

Visitors Chris Sanders said it’s worth the long wait in line, “I just remember it tasting like sassafras from my childhood, it just kind of brought back memories.”

Fort Washita Rendezvous wraps up Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. so if you head out you need to try the famous, homemade root beer.

