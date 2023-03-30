Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Requests for rent relief rises as funding remains limited

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In Grayson County, the need for rent relief increased at the start of the pandemic.

Three years later, officials say the need is still there, but now their available assistance is limited.

“It’s tight right now,” said Amanda Baker, a Sherman renter. “Like, it’s really difficult with these property taxes going up.”

For Baker, sometimes the first of the month means picking up a few side jobs.

“Just doing what we can to make ends meet,” said Baker.

She’s not alone.

More and more Texomans are looking to TCOG for help.

“There’s always been a need for rental assistance here in Grayson County; however, we’ve seen more people needing rental assistance,” said Judy Fullylove, Texoma Council of Government’s Energy Services Director.

Ever since COVID, Fullylove said the need for relief is on the rise.

“I think in the beginning it was because of COVID because everything was shut down,” said Fullylove. “People weren’t going to a regular office to work or wherever they worked, it wasn’t on a regular basis, and that decreased their wages. There were a lot of wages and things like that, but now I think it has more to do with people catching up from COVID and also inflation.”

Baker said she’s also felt the pressure of surging rent.

“Before I moved to my duplex that I’m in now, we had a house, and they were going to go up $500 on the rent due to property taxes,” said Baker.

Earlier this month, the Texas Rent Relief portal closed because requests for assistance were far more than the funds on hand.

Locally, TCOG said its till is also running low.

“We have maxed out on rental assistance,” said Fullylove.

Fullylove said there are other programs in place to aid Texomans.

“I would say to call 211-Texas to find out what their resources are and also just look at where they can cut back, and I know that’s a hard thing for people to do,” said Fullylove.

TCOG also offers utility assistance.

Plus it has a community services block grant aimed at helping people find employment and educational support.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022,...
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire April 20
A helicopter crashed in southern Bryan County Wednesday morning.
Pilot critically injured in Bryan Co. chopper crash
An Ardmore man is dead after drowning at Lake Murray Tuesday evening.
Fisherman drowns at Lake Murray
Officials in Oklahoma need help identifying these rings found with human remains found earlier...
Rings found with human remains, police need help identifying
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

The Backyard at Waterloo
Denison residents celebrate the opening of The Backyard at Waterloo Park
The Backyard at Waterloo
The Backyard at Waterloo Park
But the biggest attraction? The root beer.
Hundreds head out to Fort Washita Rendezvous
Texoma Medical Center
TMC vendor targeted in phishing attack