Requests for rent relief rises as funding remains limited

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In Grayson County, the need for rent relief increased at the start of the pandemic.

Three years later, officials say the need is still there, but now their available assistance is limited.

“It’s tight right now,” said Amanda Baker, a Sherman renter. “Like, it’s really difficult with these property taxes going up.”

For Baker, sometimes the first of the month means picking up a few side jobs.

“Just doing what we can to make ends meet,” said Baker.

She’s not alone.

More and more Texomans are looking to TCOG for help.

“There’s always been a need for rental assistance here in Grayson County; however, we’ve seen more people needing rental assistance,” said Judy Fullylove, Texoma Council of Government’s Energy Services Director.

Ever since COVID, Fullylove said the need for relief is on the rise.

“I think in the beginning it was because of COVID because everything was shut down,” said Fullylove. “People weren’t going to a regular office to work or wherever they worked, it wasn’t on a regular basis, and that decreased their wages. There were a lot of wages and things like that, but now I think it has more to do with people catching up from COVID and also inflation.”

Baker said she’s also felt the pressure of surging rent.

“Before I moved to my duplex that I’m in now, we had a house, and they were going to go up $500 on the rent due to property taxes,” said Baker.

Earlier this month, the Texas Rent Relief portal closed because requests for assistance were far more than the funds on hand.

Locally, TCOG said its till is also running low.

“We have maxed out on rental assistance,” said Fullylove.

Fullylove said there are other programs in place to aid Texomans.

“I would say to call 211-Texas to find out what their resources are and also just look at where they can cut back, and I know that’s a hard thing for people to do,” said Fullylove.

TCOG also offers utility assistance.

Plus it has a community services block grant aimed at helping people find employment and educational support.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.