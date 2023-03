ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Police Department announced the passing of their K-9 officer Luca Thursday.

In a social media post, the department said Luca was eight years old and served with Ada Police since 2017 alongside his handler, Detective Marcus Beale.

We at the Ada Police Department regret to inform the citizens of this community that Ada Police Canine "Luca" #284... Posted by City of Ada, Oklahoma Police Department on Thursday, March 30, 2023

