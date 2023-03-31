Texoma Local
Bargain hunters head out to Pottsboro’s city-wide garage sale

The city-wide garage sale will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The city-wide garage sale will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -If you’re driving through Pottsboro, you’ll see ‘garage sale’ signs on almost every corner.

The city is hosting its 3rd annual city-wide garage sale with over 60 sales in the area.

“They usually have it two days, it starts on Friday and ends on Saturday,” said seller Debbie Keown.

And as they say, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

“We are looking for bargains,” said shopper Debbie Wakefield.

Wakefield is making her rounds to find the best deals in Pottsboro.

“Probably clothes, you know children, they grow out of clothes so fast, so I do look for clothes, just odds and ends,” Wakefield added.

Clothes, jewelry, and furniture, the garage sales have it all.

“We like that its community wide that way there’s some local ones close by and if they don’t find something in one spot, they can find it at the next place,” Keown said.

And this isn’t Keown’s first rodeo, “we enjoy it and we get to meet a lot of neighbors and people that live in the town.”

And it helps residents who have unused items lingering around the house a chance to get it off their hands, “oh this is a great way to clean it up for sure, I was glad to clean out my storage,” said seller Margie Guillen.

“It always has a good turn out, we’ve been very busy this morning,” Keown added.

The city-wide garage sale will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and who knows you might find some hidden gems.

