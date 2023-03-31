Bonham ISD to hold Bond Election town hall meeting

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Bonham ISD is hosting a town hall meeting on Sunday to discuss its multi-million dollar bond that will be on the ballot in May.

The meeting will take place Sunday evening from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at L.H. Rather Junior High.

The district is asking voters, for the third time, to approve a $64M dollar bond to renovate classrooms, add a junior high addition with a gym, and a multi-purpose facility. Voters have said “no” twice before.

The meeting begins with a tour of the school, then a town hall meeting. Election Day is Saturday, May 6.

