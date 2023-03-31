Choctaw Tribal Police appoints two new captains

Okla. (KXII) - There are two new captains in town. Choctaw Tribal Police named Wayne Stanley as captain of the south region, and Zach Hendrix as captain of the north region.

A pinning ceremony was held Thursday to celebrate their promotions with friends and family.

Choctaw Tribal Chief Jesse Petty said these positions are new and were created after the McGirt Ruling in 2020.

“The Choctaw Nation was organized somewhat to service certain properties and post McGirt, that opened up approximately 1,000 square miles for an area of operation for Choctaw Tribal Police to service,” Petty said.

These positions will allow better coverage of the Choctaw Nation.

Choctaw Tribal Police now has three captains and just over 100 officers.

