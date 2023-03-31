Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Choctaw Tribal Police appoints two new captains

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okla. (KXII) - There are two new captains in town. Choctaw Tribal Police named Wayne Stanley as captain of the south region, and Zach Hendrix as captain of the north region.

A pinning ceremony was held Thursday to celebrate their promotions with friends and family.

Choctaw Tribal Chief Jesse Petty said these positions are new and were created after the McGirt Ruling in 2020.

“The Choctaw Nation was organized somewhat to service certain properties and post McGirt, that opened up approximately 1,000 square miles for an area of operation for Choctaw Tribal Police to service,” Petty said.

These positions will allow better coverage of the Choctaw Nation.

Choctaw Tribal Police now has three captains and just over 100 officers.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022,...
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire April 20
A helicopter crashed in southern Bryan County Wednesday morning.
Pilot critically injured in Bryan Co. chopper crash
An Ardmore man is dead after drowning at Lake Murray Tuesday evening.
Fisherman drowns at Lake Murray
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Officials in Oklahoma need help identifying these rings found with human remains found earlier...
Rings found with human remains, police need help identifying

Latest News

Sherman Police cut the ribbon on its new headquarters on Thursday.
Sherman Police cut ribbon on new headquarters
The Backyard at Waterloo
Denison residents celebrate the opening of The Backyard at Waterloo Park
The Backyard at Waterloo
The Backyard at Waterloo Park
In Grayson County, the need for rent relief increased at the start of the pandemic. Three years...
Requests for rent relief rises as funding remains limited