Denison’s Brassfield signs with Southeastern Football

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Signing day over in Denison, as Yellow Jacket big-man Mark Brassfield officially signs with Southeastern to join Coach Atterberry and the Savage Storm out on the field next season.

Brassfield, who has been a key piece of the Denison front line, is ready to take his talents just on up the road to Durant.

“It’s just surreal,” said Brassfield. “You work from when you’re younger, playing in little league at the boys and girls club growing up till playing varsity football and it’s just a great experience to go up to the next level and play for Southeastern and some amazing coaches.”

