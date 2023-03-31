Howe man sentenced for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A Howe man was sentenced to prison for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

According to a press release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Howe Police responded to a shots fired call on Feb. 24, 2022, wherein officers found Dylan Lucas, 24, at the residence claiming the shooter was an unknown male he was selling a pair of shoes to.

Lucas claimed he advertised the shoes on Snapchat to an unknown male and the male appeared at his house, pulled out a rifle and fire several shots into Lucas’ house, the release states.

After further investigation, officers learned the true nature of the shots fired, which led Lucas to revealing a container of pills makes “M 30.” DPS lab reports, which only tested a portion of the pills, indicated at least 7.7 grams of fentanyl, according to the release.

The DA sentenced Lucas to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl between 4-200 grams. The release said since the offense is considered aggravated, Lucas must serve at least seven and a half years before being considered for parole.

“This was a drug deal gone bad,” Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover said. “All too often we see those involved in the dope game carrying guns or getting robbed. The two go hand in hand.”

Howe Police continued the investigation and later charged two other individuals for their role in the shooting of the house and attempted robbery of Lucas.

“We commend the Howe Police Department for getting this poison off the streets and apprehending two other dangerous individuals,” DA Hoover said.

