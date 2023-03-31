Love Co. Sheriff’s Office captures several outstanding criminals

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Love County Sheriff’s Office said they have cleared several outstanding felony warrants.

In a social media post, Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said to date, five warrants were submitted to, and adopted by, the United States Marshals Fugitive and Violent Crime Task Force.

Kayla Marie Stephens was arrested in Arkansas on warrants for drug possession with intent to distribute, according to the pose. She was booked into the Love County Justice Center on March 16.

Christina Gale Timms was arrested in Oklahoma on a warrant for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements in Love County, the post states. She was booked on March 9.

Michael Wayne Culwell had active warrants in Texas, but was residing in Thackerville, according to the post. Authorities received a tip on Culwell’s whereabouts. Culwell was book on March 5.

Love County Sheriff's Office sees early success in partnership. Through our newly formed partnership with the United... Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Thursday, March 30, 2023

