Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Love Co. Sheriff’s Office captures several outstanding criminals

Kayla Stephens, Christina Timms, and Michael Culwell (left to right) were arrested on...
Kayla Stephens, Christina Timms, and Michael Culwell (left to right) were arrested on outstanding warrants in Oklahoma.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Love County Sheriff’s Office said they have cleared several outstanding felony warrants.

In a social media post, Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said to date, five warrants were submitted to, and adopted by, the United States Marshals Fugitive and Violent Crime Task Force.

Kayla Marie Stephens was arrested in Arkansas on warrants for drug possession with intent to distribute, according to the pose. She was booked into the Love County Justice Center on March 16.

Christina Gale Timms was arrested in Oklahoma on a warrant for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements in Love County, the post states. She was booked on March 9.

Michael Wayne Culwell had active warrants in Texas, but was residing in Thackerville, according to the post. Authorities received a tip on Culwell’s whereabouts. Culwell was book on March 5.

Love County Sheriff's Office sees early success in partnership. Through our newly formed partnership with the United...

Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Thursday, March 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022,...
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire April 20
The Backyard at Waterloo
Denison residents celebrate the opening of The Backyard at Waterloo Park
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
A helicopter crashed in southern Bryan County Wednesday morning.
Pilot critically injured in Bryan Co. chopper crash
An Ardmore man is dead after drowning at Lake Murray Tuesday evening.
Fisherman drowns at Lake Murray

Latest News

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is calling attention to a nearly decade-old...
OSBI seeks information on 2014 cold case
Paris Police are asking for the public’s help identifying this man, who allegedly store power...
Man accused of stealing power tools, police need help identifying
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
Police are asking for help identifying the people or the car in these photos.
Police need help identifying forgery suspects