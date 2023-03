PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man, who allegedly store power tools from a hardware store.

Police said he is accused of taking a Milwaukee Power Toll from Atwoods.

If you know who he is, contact the Paris Police or the Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers.

Can you help Paris Police identify this person of interest in a theft? Please contact Detective Bigler at 903-737-4133 or Lamar and Red River County Crime Stoppers if you have any information. Posted by Paris Police Department - Texas USA on Thursday, March 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.