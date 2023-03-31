Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

OSBI seeks information on 2014 cold case

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is calling attention to a nearly decade-old...
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is calling attention to a nearly decade-old cold case murder investigation.(KGWN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is calling attention to a nearly decade-old cold case murder investigation.

On March 30, 2014, 22-year-old Angel Ramirez-Huerta, of Boswell, was found dead inside his truck from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to OSBI.

Ramirez-Huerta’s truck was found near the intersection of US 70 and Unger Road, about four miles west of Soper.

At the time, investigators asked for any witnesses to come forward with information.

The OSBI interviewed several people following the murder, but no arrests were made.

If you have any information on the case, contact OSBI.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022,...
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire April 20
The Backyard at Waterloo
Denison residents celebrate the opening of The Backyard at Waterloo Park
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
A helicopter crashed in southern Bryan County Wednesday morning.
Pilot critically injured in Bryan Co. chopper crash
An Ardmore man is dead after drowning at Lake Murray Tuesday evening.
Fisherman drowns at Lake Murray

Latest News

Kayla Stephens, Christina Timms, and Michael Culwell (left to right) were arrested on...
Love Co. Sheriff’s Office captures several outstanding criminals
Paris Police are asking for the public’s help identifying this man, who allegedly store power...
Man accused of stealing power tools, police need help identifying
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
Police are asking for help identifying the people or the car in these photos.
Police need help identifying forgery suspects