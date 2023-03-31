OSBI seeks information on 2014 cold case

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is calling attention to a nearly decade-old cold case murder investigation.

On March 30, 2014, 22-year-old Angel Ramirez-Huerta, of Boswell, was found dead inside his truck from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to OSBI.

Ramirez-Huerta’s truck was found near the intersection of US 70 and Unger Road, about four miles west of Soper.

At the time, investigators asked for any witnesses to come forward with information.

The OSBI interviewed several people following the murder, but no arrests were made.

If you have any information on the case, contact OSBI.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.