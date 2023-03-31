Pottsboro’s Williams signs with Austin College Football

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Huge day for Pottsboro’s Caleb Williams, as he officially puts pen to paper to sign with Austin College Football.

This now sends one of Grayson county’s best and brightest just up the road to play for the ‘Roos out on the field next season.

“When I got there on campus, it just felt like home,” said Williams. “All of the coaches were really nice. I like the players; I like the facilities. The campus was nice and it’s a great education.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.