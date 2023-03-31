Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Road closure in Denison expected to last three months

A portion of Waterloo Lake Drive is set to close on Monday.
A portion of Waterloo Lake Drive is set to close on Monday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A well-known, scenic drive through Denison will not be accessible for nearly three months beginning Monday.

A portion of Waterloo Lake Drive will be closed as part of the ongoing Waterloo Lake sewer line reconstruction project.

The closure is expected to last about three months.

The portion of the road affected by the closure begins at the lake parking lot and ends at the parking lot near the horseshoe pits.

The parking lot near the horseshoe pits will remain open for residents to enjoy the park, while the parking lot near the lake remains closed for the project.

Residents who live along the closure will have access to their homes from the north.

City of Denison Engineering Manager Fanchon Stearns said detours will be clearly marked.

”So there will be signs, we also have some message boards out letting folks know there will be a traffic pattern change, so follow the signs,” Stearns said. “There are a couple of different detours in place, and they will take you all around the construction to where you need to go.”

If you have any questions, call the Denison Public Works Team at (903) 465-2720, option 2.

WATERLOO LAKE ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 Starting Monday, 04/03/2023, a portion of Waterloo Lake Road will be closed for Waterloo...

Posted by City of Denison, Texas Government on Friday, March 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022,...
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire April 20
The Backyard at Waterloo
Denison residents celebrate the opening of The Backyard at Waterloo Park
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
A helicopter crashed in southern Bryan County Wednesday morning.
Pilot critically injured in Bryan Co. chopper crash
An Ardmore man is dead after drowning at Lake Murray Tuesday evening.
Fisherman drowns at Lake Murray

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in NY case
Republican lawmakers representing Texoma said this is political, while democratic leaders said...
Texoma lawmakers react to former President Trump’s indictment
Viewer photos show a Durant home engulfed in flames Thursday morning.
Durant home burns down Thursday morning
The city-wide garage sale will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bargain hunters head out to Pottsboro’s city-wide garage sale