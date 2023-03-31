Road closure in Denison expected to last three months

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A well-known, scenic drive through Denison will not be accessible for nearly three months beginning Monday.

A portion of Waterloo Lake Drive will be closed as part of the ongoing Waterloo Lake sewer line reconstruction project.

The closure is expected to last about three months.

The portion of the road affected by the closure begins at the lake parking lot and ends at the parking lot near the horseshoe pits.

The parking lot near the horseshoe pits will remain open for residents to enjoy the park, while the parking lot near the lake remains closed for the project.

Residents who live along the closure will have access to their homes from the north.

City of Denison Engineering Manager Fanchon Stearns said detours will be clearly marked.

”So there will be signs, we also have some message boards out letting folks know there will be a traffic pattern change, so follow the signs,” Stearns said. “There are a couple of different detours in place, and they will take you all around the construction to where you need to go.”

If you have any questions, call the Denison Public Works Team at (903) 465-2720, option 2.

