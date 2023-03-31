Sherman Education Foundations Circle of Success recognizes best of Sherman ISD

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Education Foundation held the Circle of Success event Thursday night to honor the best of Sherman ISD.

“It’s called Circle of Success for a reason because it is a circle of teachers, give the kids give to teachers, teachers give back to kids,” Megan Brown, Circle of Success chair, said.

Circle of Success honors students, staff, and innovative campus projects. The first point of the circle is students, Maci Vickers was one of this year’s honorees.

“It’s one of the biggest honors that you can get, I am so blessed and really, really honored to be able to be here,” Vickers said.

Students were nominated for the award based on their grades, involvement, and leadership. This year eight high school juniors and seven seniors were selected.

“I was so surprised,” Vickers said, “When I went to the office, I was like, “Oh my gosh, what did I do?” I absolutely did not think that I was going to get it.”

Like her fellow honorees, Vickers has an impressive resume. However, neither she nor the other students take all the credit for their accomplishments.

“They get to bring someone that was impactful in Sherman ISD, along there anywhere in their school journey,” Brown said.

For Vikers it was the former Sherman ISD Receptionist, Francis Rallies. Vickers formerly served as her office aide. She said Rallies changed her life.

“Not even just teachers, not just Sherman ISD, the most amazing person I’ve ever met in my life,” Vickers said.

At the center of the circle is the Sherman Education Foundation. Which honors these students, teachers and also fulfills grant applications written by teachers for projects like field trips, books and equipment.

“We are giving $82,000 Back to the schools this year,” Brown said.

She adds that these honorees and the projects the foundation is funding are amazing.

