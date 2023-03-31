Texoma Local
Sherman Police cut ribbon on new headquarters

Sherman Police cut the ribbon on its new headquarters on Thursday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - More signs of change in Sherman. The Police Department cut the ribbon on its new headquarters Thursday.

Residents joined as city officials shared their experiences of watching the development of the four year project grow into what it is today.

Sherman Police Chief Jason Jeffcoat announced the building has a special place for the public to utilize.

”It’s called a community room,” Jeffcoat said. “We use it as a training room as well, but we invite the community in. If they have an organization that they’d like to have a meeting spot, it’s a secure facility. They’ll be able to come in, have their meeting, and go about their business.”

After the ceremony, there was a tour of the building.

