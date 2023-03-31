Texoma Hero Recognition Award goes to Veteran couple

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “I don’t do it for the recognition. I do it for because I love serving other veterans,” Veteran Cesar Saenz said.

Cesar Saenz is a hero.

He is the newest recipient of the Texoma Hero Recognition Award; he served in the navy, army, and the national guard and now he serves his fellow veterans.

“For me, it’s a therapeutic type of thing where we come in, have some common lottery, and have fun. That’s really what I joined because I wanted to have fun,” Saenz said.

In addition to honoring Cesar Saenz, the VFW also surprised his wife, Cynthia Saenz with a Texoma Hero Award.

“I was in shock. very much so, and I still am. I don’t do anything because I want anything in return. I do it because I love the VFW and I love veterans, and if it wasn’t for veterans, when I got out of the army, I don’t know where I would have been,” Cynthia Saenz said.

Cynthia is also a veteran, and if you ask her husband, she’s always been a hero.

“True heroes, sometimes does the most work and they’re never recognized, so she’s one of those people,” Saenz explained.

Cynthia says serving made her grateful for the freedoms enjoyed here in America.

“Being able to go serve in the army and then go to different countries and help other people and then learn new cultures and learn how people live compared to us. And it gives you an appreciation when you come back to the United States,” Cynthia Saenz said.

For the Saenz, serving is just in there nature, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

