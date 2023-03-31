Texoma lawmakers react to former President Trump’s indictment

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A New York grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The case revolves around a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Any time something like this occurs, you better have an ironclad case,” said U.S. Congressman Pat Fallon, R-TX.

Republican lawmakers representing Texoma said this is political.

“Do you believe in your heart of hearts that Donald Trump would be charged with this crime if he wasn’t a political figure?” said Fallon. “And the answer to that is an obvious absolutely not.”

In Oklahoma, Congressman Josh Brecheen sent the following statement to News 12.

“Politically motivated witch hunts against President Trump or any other former President or presidential candidate is a serious abuse of power. House Republicans are committed to investigating if any federal funds are being used by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his office to target President Trump for the purpose of interfering in our elections. I urge Democrats to join Republicans in condemning this baseless act of political persecution and commit to upholding the integrity of our elections and Republic.”

In other parts of the U.S., Democratic leaders said to leave it to the judicial system.

“Let the process go forward,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-MA. “No one is above the law.”

But both parties seem to agree on one thing- former President Trump’s indictment is unprecedented.

“We are going to a place that we’ve never been before that a former president is being charged with a criminal act,” said Fallon.

The District Attorney asked former President Trump to surrender.

That could happen on Tuesday.

The indictment, along with Trump’s charges, remains sealed for now.

