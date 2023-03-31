Texoma Local
Whitesboro’s Gillum signs with the University of the Cumberlands Wrestling

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Another Grayson County great is also headed to the next level as Whitesboro’s Mya Gillum officially puts pen to paper signing with the University of the Cumberlands for wrestling.

Gillum, who made it to the state tournament with the Bearcats, is excited about what the next level has to offer her.

“Just when I went to UC it was beautiful there, I just fell in love with it,” said Gillum. “The coaches are all very, very nice and it’s just a very nice environment for me to be around. It reminds me of home.”

