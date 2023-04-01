Nice Saturday, A Shot of Storm Returns Sunday

Expect a sunny and mild Saturday with highs near 70; winds will be rather gusty in the morning (although nothing like Friday), but they will settle down to 15 mph or less in the afternoon.

Southeasterly winds return on Sunday morning while an upper wave tracks across the desert southwest and over Texoma on Sunday. This feature will help to generate scattered showers and thunderstorms, severe weather odds are very low but as with any thunderstorm, frequent lightning and heavy rain are possible.

Stable conditions evolve behind the wave; the longer-range outlook shows very warm conditions Monday and Tuesday followed a cooler air mass moving in mid-week, it will be wet and a bit on the chilly side late next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

