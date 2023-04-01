Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Reports: Injuries after roof collapses at Ill. theater during storm

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere(23 WIFR)
By Gray News staff and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (Gray News/WIFR) - Numerous emergency crews were sent to the area of downtown Belvidere, Illinois, after reports of a roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre.

WIFR reports that photos from the area of N. State Street in Belvidere show a fallen marquee and lots of debris in the road.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WLS that multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Their crews saw several people being carried away on stretchers.

A concert with heavy metal band Morbid Angel was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022,...
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire April 20
The Backyard at Waterloo
Denison residents celebrate the opening of The Backyard at Waterloo Park
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
A helicopter crashed in southern Bryan County Wednesday morning.
Pilot critically injured in Bryan Co. chopper crash
An Ardmore man is dead after drowning at Lake Murray Tuesday evening.
Fisherman drowns at Lake Murray

Latest News

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley and LSU's Alexis Morris go after a loose ball during the first...
Mulkey, LSU women rally in Final Four, reach 1st title game
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are in Mississippi to see the devastation left by...
Biden tours damage as new tornado outbreak hits
Hundreds of people gather on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Friday March...
Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash