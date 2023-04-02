A+ Athlete: Addison Pettett, Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Addison Pettett from Durant High School.

Addison currently holds a GPA of 4.047, ranking her third in her class over at Durant. She’s an academic state champion in golf and track for the Lions. All while taking concurrent courses through Southeastern and Murray State College.

“She’s an excellent student,” said Durant Health Science Teacher Toni McLemore. “She goes to clinical sites and does very well, I always get lots of compliments on her behavior and her work ethic. So, she’s a very good student.”

“From when I was little, I was taught to take pride in everything I do,” said Pettett. “Academics is something I like to take pride in, I want to put as much effort and focus into as I can and that’s how I keep it at a high level because I take time out of my day to go forward and work on my academics.”

As an athlete Addison shines just as bright. Competing as a three-sport athlete for the Lady Lions in track, basketball, and golf. Earning the champion of character award on the court in Durant. While also helping lead the Lady Lions to a regional championship out on the green.

“She’s very positive. She works hard and she’s very positive,” said Durant Girls Basketball head coach Will Robinson. “She’s a great teammate, everyone loves being around her. So, if you asked a lot of her teammates, she may be one of their top teammates that they love. She’s just a joy to be around, she makes the atmosphere really fun.”

“In sports I have learned that there is adversity and I’ve learned how to overcome that adversity and then I want to take that into my life,” said Pettett. “So, when more adversity comes, I’ll be able to get over it and move on and figure out what to do.”

